Heartland Votes

2 men wanted in McCracken Co. for stealing mini bike

Security footage shows one of the two men accused of stealing a mini bike from an outbuilding...
Security footage shows one of the two men accused of stealing a mini bike from an outbuilding in McCracken County, Ky.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men are wanted for stealing a mini bike from an outbuilding.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of Grundy Street on April 15 for a reported burglary.

They learned two unidentified men broke into an outbuilding and took a 1980s 75cc mini bike.

Deputies say one of the suspects was caught on security footage.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of dozens of gunshots on the 1000 block of...
Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau; more than 37 shots fired
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic cameras showed vehicles backed up at the 9.6 mile marker.
4 injured in major crash on I-24 westbound at 9mm in McCracken Co.
Tractor Supply has started construction on a new site in Piedmont, Missouri near the Town and...
Tractor Supply coming to Piedmont, Mo.
Should some Heartland historical areas be added to the list of National Parks and Monuments?
Several historic sites in southern Illinois may be added to list of National Parks, Monuments

Latest News

It was the trip of a lifetime for some SIU students and faculty who studied a total solar...
SIU students, faculty study total solar eclipse in Australia ahead of Heartland Eclipse 2024
Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is planning a scheduled outage on Sunday morning that...
Planned Gibson Electric outage to affect Clinton 2500 customers
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, along with First Lady Britainy Beshear, gave a Team Kentucky...
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update on April 27
Kaleb Terry, 28, was arrested on a charge of third-degree rape and taken to the McCracken...
Paducah man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile