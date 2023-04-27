2 men wanted in McCracken Co. for stealing mini bike

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men are wanted for stealing a mini bike from an outbuilding.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of Grundy Street on April 15 for a reported burglary.

They learned two unidentified men broke into an outbuilding and took a 1980s 75cc mini bike.

Deputies say one of the suspects was caught on security footage.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.