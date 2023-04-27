Heartland Votes

2 injured after car crashes into Panera restaurant near Missouri State University

Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.
Driver of SUV crashes into Panera restaurant.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say two people suffered minor injuries after an SUV crashed into a Panera restaurant in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 4 p.m. at the restaurant at National and Elm. That is near the Missouri State University campus.

The SUV ended up entirely inside the restaurant, destroying the front of the building. Police have not said what led up to the crash. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

Police closed part of National Avenue between Cherry and Elm to investigate the crash.

Police say this is not the first time a vehicle has hit the restaurant in the last few years.

