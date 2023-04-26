Woman narrowly avoids reverse mortgage foreclosure due to communication breakdown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Retirement is typically a time of relaxation, assuming you have enough savings to live comfortably. Unfortunately, things don’t always go as planned.

Some seniors turn to reverse mortgages, loans that allow homeowners who are at least 62 years old to withdraw some of their home equity and convert it into cash.

While it can be a useful loan for many seniors, one College Station resident almost lost her home after her mortgage company claimed she had failed to fulfill all the requirements of her reverse mortgage.

Mamie Ellis believed that she had fulfilled the obligations of her reverse mortgage when she maintained her home insurance and paid her taxes on time, but her mortgage lender disagreed, foreclosed and sold her home at auction.

When KBTX first met Ellis last month, the situation was dire. She was still recovering from open-heart surgery and was facing the prospect of losing her home.

Despite her confidence that she had fulfilled all of the requirements of her loan, Ellis was understandably shaken.

“It’s been really painful. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can’t do anything without shaking and nervous because I don’t know what the outcome might be,” Ellis said.

In a statement to KBTX, Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristeen Roe confirmed that Ellis had fulfilled her tax obligations, and Ellis herself expressed her confidence that she had fulfilled all the insurance requirements of her reverse mortgage, and supplied documentation, too.

”The property in question is listed on the Brazos County tax as having an over/65 homestead. Under provisions of the Texas Property tax code, individuals with qualifying over/65 homesteads may pay their annual taxes in 4 equal installments, the first of which is due by January 31, and the remainder due no later than the last day of March, May, and July. When the owner requests the “quarter” payment plan, the balance of taxes remaining after January 31st, is not considered delinquent as long as the payments are made in a timely manner. In Texas, the statutory delinquency date, outside of any legal payment plan is February 1st. It is not unusual for Mortgage Companies to monitor their mortgagees to make sure that the owner is paying their taxes before delinquency. Since the quarter payment plan is an exception to that standard delinquency date, it is not uncommon for mortgage companies to assume that the property is delinquent and pay the balance of taxes, and then bill the owner for that amount. The same is also true of Reverse Mortgage Companies. The owner of the property has consistently requested and paid their taxes using the “quarter payment” option.”

The mortgage provider told KBTX that they made several attempts to contact Ellis for nearly three-and-a-half years to discuss the status of her loan, but those attempts were unsuccessful. They also stated that Ellis’ mortgage servicer thoroughly reviewed this matter and determined that it complied with all applicable laws and guidelines set forth by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) since the loan was transferred in May 2019.

The company went on to say it stands by its original statement that it properly serviced Ellis’ mortgage and complied with all applicable laws and guidelines.

Twenty-one days after meeting Ellis, KBTX was there when she learned that all the parties involved had agreed to undo the sale of her home.

Fabi Payton, an educator and founder of the nonprofit I Heart Bryan, and Dr. Carolyn Waldon with Calvert ISD led the community’s efforts to keep Ellis in her home and said that what saved the home was Ellis’s good record-keeping, proving she had met her obligations to the lender.

Payton and Waldon say it’s important for the community to step in and help when they see someone facing a challenge.

“We have a magic here that allows us to write these wrongs and we have a power and an opportunity to show the rest of the world how because of this place,” said Payton.

“When I found out I’ve been trying to reach out to different people in the community to see how we can help her, how can we help her keep her home,” Waldon said. “I hope and pray that there’s someone out there that will be able to do justice, justice for Mrs. Mamie because she deserves to keep her home but we need help. We need help from the community. If all of us pull together to make this happen.”

However, there is still one more hurdle that Ellis must overcome before she can fully put her troubles behind her: reimbursing the buyer who purchased her home at the auction.

“He didn’t anticipate buying a house that was wrongfully foreclosed on. It’s not fair. It’s not just for him to lose out financially for his family. He has sons going to college. That’s what he intended to do. He intended to bring his sons here and go to A&M and then rent the house,” said Payton.

Ellis says she is grateful to all of the people who helped her keep her home.

“I had God on my side, and I knew, and I had live Fabi on my side. You on my side and Ms. Walden on my side. And I had great, great people to help me,” said Ellis.

Experts suggest that homeowners stay in communication with their reverse mortgage provider and take prompt action if problems arise to prevent foreclosure. It’s important to maintain accurate records and seek advice from a HUD-approved housing counselor if needed.

The National Council on Aging says taking out a reverse mortgage is a big decision and suggests that before you act, it’s important to learn more about what a reverse mortgage is and how it works. The NCOA also has a step-by-step guide for seniors considering taking out a reverse mortgage.

Community members have established a fundraiser to help Mrs. Ellis generate the funds needed to repay the person who purchased her home on the auction block.

