Heartland Votes

Tractor Supply coming to Piedmont, Mo.

Tractor Supply has started construction on a new site in Piedmont, Missouri near the Town and...
Tractor Supply has started construction on a new site in Piedmont, Missouri near the Town and Country Supermarket at 15 Hals Plaza Drive.(WDAM)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Tractor Supply has started construction on a new site in Piedmont, Missouri near the Town and Country Supermarket at 15 Hals Plaza Drive.

The new store will serve as a one-stop shop for farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others in the Piedmont Community, according to a release from the company.

Customers will have access to the store’s Garden Center and will feature an expanded assortment of annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs, according to the release. The Garden Center will also offer a full range of lawn and garden supplies including pots, planters, fertilizer, soil, gardening hand tools and more.

Pet owners will also be able to use the pet wash station with access to professional grade wash bays, grooming tables, tools and more.

The new store is already hiring and anyone interested in applying for a position can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Anthony M. Grass, 43, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, driving under the...
Paducah man accused of driving off road, hitting another man trimming grass
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 51, near Perry County Road 21, just south...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Perry County, Mo. identified
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Latest News

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Staff move into new Carter County Courthouse.
Staff move into new Carter County Courthouse
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic cameras showed vehicles backed up at the 9.6 mile marker.
I-24 westbound reopened at 9mm in McCracken Co. after major crash; 3 injured
On Monday evening, April 24, deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Report of intoxicated minors at residence in Graves Co. leads to sex offender arrest