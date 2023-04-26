Tractor Supply coming to Piedmont, Mo.

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Tractor Supply has started construction on a new site in Piedmont, Missouri near the Town and Country Supermarket at 15 Hals Plaza Drive.

The new store will serve as a one-stop shop for farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others in the Piedmont Community, according to a release from the company.

Customers will have access to the store’s Garden Center and will feature an expanded assortment of annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs, according to the release. The Garden Center will also offer a full range of lawn and garden supplies including pots, planters, fertilizer, soil, gardening hand tools and more.

Pet owners will also be able to use the pet wash station with access to professional grade wash bays, grooming tables, tools and more.

The new store is already hiring and anyone interested in applying for a position can visit their website.

