Staff move into newly constructed Carter County Courthouse

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s move-in day at the Carter County Courthouse as staff are now calling the newly constructed courthouse home.

The new building replaces courthouse that was destroyed in April 2017 by flooding.

Staff is consolidating in the new building today. Since 2017, they have been working in different locations throughout the city. Circuit Clerk Mary Godsy have been with the Carter County Courthouse for eight years. She said she remembers everything that happened when the flooding hit.

“The next morning, we find out it went a little over five feet inside the courthouse with books and desks and everything floating around and it’s dirty, nasty, muddy, water that’s just devastating,” said Godsy.

The new facility will house everything from the sheriff’s office, prosecuting attorney, plus a new jail.

Treasurer Velvet Ricker said she’s excited to finally have a place where they’re able to better serve the staff and the community.

“When there is court, there’s enough room for the court people to be able to be in their own lobby area and not disrupt the other offices. Whenever we have voting days, the other offices can now stay open because there is room for an actual voting place here,” Ricker said.

Godsy said even though they were faced with many challenges to get to this point, there’s one thing she’s grateful for. The support of the community.

“The people here are just so wonderful. Even if they don’t like us their gonna kick in and help us get stuff done so these people are just wonderful,” Godsy said.

Renovations are still in progress, but the first and second floor will be open to the public on Monday, May 1. Godsy said they will have court in the new facility Monday Morning.

