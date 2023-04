CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Baseball team defeated rival SIU 6-2 Tuesday night at Capaha Field.

The Redhawks started fast with 2-runs in the first inning and added two more in the 6th to break a tie game and never looked back.

This marked the 93rd meeting between the two teams. The Salukis lead the overall series 61-31-1.

