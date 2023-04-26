Report of intoxicated minors at residence in Graves Co. leads to sex offender arrest

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday evening, April 24, deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on the 5300 block of KY 131 in reference to reports of minors being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office., while investigating the home, deputies identified 30-year-old Navin Murphy who had previously been convicted of second degree sexual abuse of a minor. He was not abiding by the terms of being a registered sex offender.

Murphy was taken to an out-of-county jail facility and charged with failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

Deputies subsequently obtained a search warrant to search the residence for illegal drugs and other contraband, according to the release. Deputies found a white powdery substance, later identified as crushed antipsychotic medication, that was being snorted by individuals at the home. Deputies also found open and unopened bottles of liquor, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies additionally charged 18-year-old Michael Cole, who lives at this address, with possession of a third degree controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and third degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

