Relay for Life to host 5K Walk/Run

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Relay For Life of Jackson County Murphysboro is hosting their 5th Annual Relay For Life to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Taking place on May 20, the theme of the Jackson County Murphysboro Relay For Life 5K Walk/Run will be “Every Step Brings Hope.” Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct research and provide support for cancer patients.

New this year is the Survivor Lap and Survivor Celebration Breakfast that will follow the 5K Walk/Run on May 20. Survivors who are currently battling or who have previously battled cancer are asked to check-in for their Survivor Lap by 9:15 a.m. Survivors, along with 1 guest, are invited to a Survivor & Caregiver Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. The Survivor Lap and Celebration Breakfast are free for Survivors to attend. RSVP is required to attend the Survivor Breakfast. To RSVP, you must contact Wilma Westerfield at 618-534-1061 by May 12.

Those interested in attending the event can register online. You can also find registration information by visiting Relay For Life of Jackson County Murphysboro’s Facebook page.

Registration for adults is $25 and for the Youth Fun Run, registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt if you register by May 6. The 5K Walk/Run starts at 8 a.m., with the Youth Fun Run starting at 9 a.m. The race will begin at Jackson County Abstract/Brews Brothers Taproom at S 11th Street in Murphysboro. For questions about the event, you can contact Paula Maloney by calling 618-684-3311 or sending an email to pmaloney@titleandclosings.com. You can also contact Marla Rathjen by calling 618-534-6493 or sending an email to krmrtr@egyptian.net.

