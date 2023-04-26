Heartland Votes

Quilt Week in Paducah April 26-29

Quilt Week is underway in Paducah.
Quilt Week is underway in Paducah.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Quilt Week is underway in Paducah.

The annual event is Wednesday, April 26 through Saturday, April 29 at the Schroeder Expo Center.

Exhibits this year include:

  • A Renaissance of Hand Pieced and Appliqued Quilts
  • All-Star Quilts of Valor
  • Baltimore Album Quilts - A New Generation
  • Graffiti Cherrywood Challenge
  • I Spy Red Challenge
  • Name that Tune
  • National Quilt Museum New Quilts from an Old Favorite: Shakespeare
  • SAQA: Light the World
  • Paducah Contest Quilts

According to the American Quilter’s Society website, you can ride the free, small buses from a shuttle stop at the center to the Pavilion. The buses run continuously during show hours.

Admission varies depending on how many days you want to attend and if you’re an AQS member. Discounts are available.

You can click here for more information on travel, lodging, admission and more.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured after a shooting at a Sikeston, Mo. park.
2 in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Anthony M. Grass, 43, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, driving under the...
Paducah man accused of driving off road, hitting another man trimming grass
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 51, near Perry County Road 21, just south...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Perry County, Mo. identified
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Latest News

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured after a shooting at a Sikeston, Mo. park.
2 in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
SIU is sponsoring a variety of special events to celebrate National Small Business Week
SIU and Carbondale Tourism to recognize Small Business Week
More than $123 million will be available to communities impacted by the 2021 tornadoes in...
More than $123M available to Ky. communities impacted by 2021 tornadoes, flooding; including Graves Co.
Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of dozens of gunshots on the 1000 block of...
Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau; more than 37 shots fired