Quilt Week in Paducah April 26-29

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Quilt Week is underway in Paducah.

The annual event is Wednesday, April 26 through Saturday, April 29 at the Schroeder Expo Center.

Exhibits this year include:

A Renaissance of Hand Pieced and Appliqued Quilts

All-Star Quilts of Valor

Baltimore Album Quilts - A New Generation

Graffiti Cherrywood Challenge

I Spy Red Challenge

Name that Tune

National Quilt Museum New Quilts from an Old Favorite: Shakespeare

SAQA: Light the World

Paducah Contest Quilts

According to the American Quilter’s Society website, you can ride the free, small buses from a shuttle stop at the center to the Pavilion. The buses run continuously during show hours.

Admission varies depending on how many days you want to attend and if you’re an AQS member. Discounts are available.

You can click here for more information on travel, lodging, admission and more.

