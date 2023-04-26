Poker Run and Cook Off Competition in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 10th Annual Sikeston American Legion Poker Run & Cook Off Competition is coming this weekend.

On April 28 and 29, the Sikeston American Legion will be hosting two days of events to help the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield. The event is sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary along with the American Legion, Riders and Sal.

On Friday, April 28, the main event will be a Corn Hole Tournament. The tournament will be played inside and will begin at 7 p.m., with $40 per team. There will also be an “Ultimate Flooring Wing War Competition.” Those interested can enter as many times as they like, and can cook any way they want. There will be a 75% payback.

On Saturday, April 29, the first event will be a Poker Run. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and kick stands will be up at 10 a.m. It will be $20 per bike and $5 per passenger. There will be a pay out for the best and worst hand, as well as for the bike that travels the farthest.

There will also be a Cook Off competition on Saturday. Meats will be provided for the competition along with Royal Oak Charcoal. The meats provided will include pork butt, ribs, half chicken and pork chop. If anyone is interested in entering the competition, it will cost 200$ per team, plus a $50 charge. The winner of the cookout will receive a payout of $2000.

Each team of the Cook Off competition will be given an option to participate in the Mystery Meat Cook. There will be no entry, and the meat has to be grilled in some form. The winner will receive $200 if they cook.

There will also be a live auction. The auction starts around 4 p.m. Pork steak plates will be served from 11 a.m. until food runs out. It will cost $10 per plate. For more information about any of the competitions or events, you can call 573-703-6646.

