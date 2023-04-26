Heartland Votes

Paducah Police kick off 2023 Baseball Card Contest

Each Paducah Police officer and administrative staff has been issued their own baseball card for kids 14 years old and younger to collect. There is a total of 90 cards.(Source: Paducah Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Collect them all and you could win a cool ride, that is if you are a kid.

The Paducah Police Department is kicking off their 2023 Baseball Card Contest.

Each officer and administrative staff has been issued their own baseball card for kids 14 years old and younger to collect.

The police department says the first child to collect all 90 cards will win a bicycle and a helmet.

All a child needs to do is ask an officer they see for one of their cards.

They announced the contest on their Facebook page on Wednesday, April 26.

Some commenting on the post believe the contest will be a good way for children in the community to engage with their local law enforcement officers and leaders.

