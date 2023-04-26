Heartland Votes

New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman

In the new trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a look at Michael Keaton as Batman, a role he last played in 1992. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans looking to see Michael Keaton back in his role as Batman are in luck.

In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Keaton as Batman, a role he last played three decades ago in 1992.

He’s heard saying, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” an iconic line from the 1989 “Batman” film when Keaton went up again Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

The trailer also shows more of Ezra Miller as The Flash and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

“The Flash” hits theaters on June 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) offices were called to several reports of gunfire...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in shooting at park in Sikeston, Mo.
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Anthony M. Grass, 43, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, driving under the...
Paducah man accused of driving off road, hitting another man trimming grass
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 51, near Perry County Road 21, just south...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Perry County, Mo. identified
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear made an announcement regarding ongoing disaster recovery efforts in...
Gov. Beshear announces new resource for disaster recovery, including in the Heartland
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April...
Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 campaign in Arkansas
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
A Louisville man, formerly of Mayfield, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing...
Man sentenced to 15 years for meth distribution in McCracken Co.
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech