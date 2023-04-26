Metropolis, Ill. man sentenced for western Ky. bank robbery

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Metropolis man was sentenced to federal prison for a bank robbery in western Kentucky in 2021.

Reginald R. Thomas, 67, was sentenced on Wednesday, April 26 to 8 years and 4 months in prison followed by a 3-year term of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office and Sheriff Ryan Norman of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement in a news release.

According to court documents, on May 10, 2021, Thomas entered the FNB bank branch in Lone Oak wearing gloves and a mask. He was carrying a large shovel and demanded money from a teller.

Thomas stole $11,650 and fled to Illinois where he was later arrested.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The case was investigated by the FBI Paducah Satellite Office and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Metropolis Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond McGee, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.

