Man sentenced to 15 years for meth distribution in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Louisville man, formerly of Mayfield, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Kristopher G. Johnson, 45, was sentenced on Tuesday, April 25 to 15 years in prison followed by a 5-year term of supervised release for distributing more than 50 grams of meth.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division and Sheriff Ryan Norman of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday.

According to court documents, he distributed about 1 pound of meth in McCracken County on June 18, 2021.

The case was investigated by the DEA Paducah Post of Duty Office and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.

