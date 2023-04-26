Major crash blocking I-24 westbound at 9mm in McCracken Co.
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A major crash is blocking traffic on Interstate 24 westbound.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the crash is at the 9 mile marker.
They said multiple vehicles are involved, and people may be trapped and injured.
According to the sheriff’s office, westbound I-24 is shut down at the 11 mile marker. They said the shoulder of westbound I-24 has been opened.
Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.
