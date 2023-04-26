Heartland Votes

Major crash blocking I-24 westbound at 9mm in McCracken Co.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic cameras show vehicles backed up at the 9.6 mile marker.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet traffic cameras show vehicles backed up at the 9.6 mile marker.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A major crash is blocking traffic on Interstate 24 westbound.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the crash is at the 9 mile marker.

They said multiple vehicles are involved, and people may be trapped and injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, westbound I-24 is shut down at the 11 mile marker. They said the shoulder of westbound I-24 has been opened.

I-24 westbound is shut down at the 11 mile marker. Deputies say the westbound shoulder has been...
I-24 westbound is shut down at the 11 mile marker. Deputies say the westbound shoulder has been opened.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Anthony M. Grass, 43, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, driving under the...
Paducah man accused of driving off road, hitting another man trimming grass
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 51, near Perry County Road 21, just south...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Perry County, Mo. identified
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Latest News

On Monday evening, April 24, deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Report of intoxicated minors at residence in Graves Co. leads to sex offender arrest
18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey, from Morehouse, and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins, from Sikeston,...
2 men in custody in connection with deadly Sikeston shooting
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects