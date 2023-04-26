Major crash blocking I-24 westbound at 9mm in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A major crash is blocking traffic on Interstate 24 westbound.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the crash is at the 9 mile marker.

They said multiple vehicles are involved, and people may be trapped and injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, westbound I-24 is shut down at the 11 mile marker. They said the shoulder of westbound I-24 has been opened.

I-24 westbound is shut down at the 11 mile marker. Deputies say the westbound shoulder has been opened. (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.