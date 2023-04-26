Heartland Votes

Lawmaker caught on camera hiding bibles at Arizona State Capitol, report says

Bibles were vanishing at the Arizona State Capitol and security said they found the culprit was an ordained minister who is also a Democrat state lawmaker. (Source: KPHO)
By David Caltabiano and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A lawmaker is accused of hiding Bibles from a lounge area at the Arizona State Capitol.

KPHO reports that Bibles were vanishing from the House’s members-only lounge and the situation prompted a security team to place a camera in the room to help get some answers.

And according to the video, the culprit is an ordained minister who’s also a Democratic state lawmaker.

The video reportedly shows Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton swiping two Bibles in a matter of minutes.

It’s a move that Republican Pro-Tempore Speaker Travis Grantham believes is sinister.

“When I’m watching that, I’m thinking, ‘Well, this is obviously someone who’s got some purpose and some intent, and they know they’re doing something bad,” Grantham said.

The House’s security team said they spotted one of the holy books buried in furniture in the lounge and another in the community refrigerator.

“For an ordained minister to do that, again, it’s nonsensical. I have no clarity as to why it happened,” Grantham said.

Stahl Hamilton responded to the accusations with the following statement:

“Just a little playful commentary on the separation of church and state. I am a Presbyterian minister, so I obviously don’t have a problem with the Bible.”

However, Grantham said the statement is not that inspiring.

“No, not at all, the state motto is God enriches. I don’t quite understand the issue of having a Bible available for members to read,” he said.

Leadership reportedly has not received any complaints about the Bibles being in the members-only lounge by Stahl Hamilton.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 51, near Perry County Road 21, just south...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Perry County, Mo. identified
Southbound Interstate 57 reopened to traffic following a deadly crash Monday morning, April 24.
Southbound I-57 open to traffic between Anna & Lick Creek Rd. exits after deadly crash
Poplar Bluff Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday evening,...
2 injured in shooting in Poplar Bluff
Garland Joseph Nelson. (Source: Caldwell County Detention Center)
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to murders of 2 Wisconsin brothers
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

Latest News

A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Japanese company: ‘High probability’ lander crashed on moon
New water features in downtown Marion, Illinois are aimed at attracting more people to the...
New water fountains in downtown Marion to help businesses
New water fountains in downtown Marion.
New water fountains in downtown Marion
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
Authorities find 8 bodies in Mexican resort of Cancun
On Tuesday, April 25 the Martin Police Department served an arrest warrant to the suspect of a...
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn. April 22