Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of dozens of gunshots on the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday night, April 25.

According to police, when officers arrived they discovered two homes and two parked vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Police said the ShotSpotter alert system detected at least 37 shots fired.

No injuries were reported, but according to Cape Girardeau Police patrolman Bobby Newton, there were people in both of the homes at the time of the shooting.

There was no one in the vehicles damaged by gunfire.

Police said they have collected multiple pieces of evidence from the scene and their investigation is ongoing.

