Heartland Votes

Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of dozens of gunshots on the 1000 block of...
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of dozens of gunshots on the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday night.(KWTX #1)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of dozens of gunshots on the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday night, April 25.

According to police, when officers arrived they discovered two homes and two parked vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Police said the ShotSpotter alert system detected at least 37 shots fired.

No injuries were reported, but according to Cape Girardeau Police patrolman Bobby Newton, there were people in both of the homes at the time of the shooting.

There was no one in the vehicles damaged by gunfire.

Police said they have collected multiple pieces of evidence from the scene and their investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) offices were called to several reports of gunfire...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in shooting at park in Sikeston, Mo.
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Anthony M. Grass, 43, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, driving under the...
Paducah man accused of driving off road, hitting another man trimming grass
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 51, near Perry County Road 21, just south...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Perry County, Mo. identified
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Man accused of burglary, stealing vehicle in Steele, Mo.
Man accused of burglary, stealing vehicle in Steele, Mo.
Sikeston DPS to use grant money for new equipment
Sikeston DPS to use grant money for new equipment
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in shooting at a Sikeston park
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in shooting at a Sikeston park