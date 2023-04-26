Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear to announce resource for disaster recovery

Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to make an announcement regarding disaster recovery efforts...
Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to make an announcement regarding disaster recovery efforts in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Marsha Heller
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to make an announcement regarding disaster recovery efforts in Kentucky.

The announcement is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m. the State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, April 26.

Gov. Beshear will be joined by leaders from communities impacted by natural disasters, including Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan.

The governor’s office said Beshear will announce a resource to aid in the recovery efforts.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) offices were called to several reports of gunfire...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in shooting at park in Sikeston, Mo.
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Anthony M. Grass, 43, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, driving under the...
Paducah man accused of driving off road, hitting another man trimming grass
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 51, near Perry County Road 21, just south...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Perry County, Mo. identified
Eric Braeden backstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on HLN at the Beverly Hilton...
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Latest News

According to court documents, Reginald Thomas robbed the FNB bank branch in Lone Oak on May 10,...
Metropolis, Ill. man sentenced for western Ky. bank robbery
Heartland News at 9 is now seven nights a week on KFVS-TOO.
Heartland News at 9 now on KFVS-TOO
Each Paducah Police officer and administrative staff has been issued their own baseball card...
Paducah Police kick off 2023 Baseball Card Contest
Relay For Life of Jackson County Murphysboro is hosting their 5th Annual Relay For Life to...
Relay for Life to host 5K Walk/Run