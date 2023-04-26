Gov. Beshear to announce resource for disaster recovery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to make an announcement regarding disaster recovery efforts in Kentucky.

The announcement is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m. the State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, April 26.

Gov. Beshear will be joined by leaders from communities impacted by natural disasters, including Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan.

The governor’s office said Beshear will announce a resource to aid in the recovery efforts.

