First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Nice today.....chilly and wet for Thursday....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
One more dry and pleasant day before our weather turns cool and wet tomorrow.  A weak cold front will drift through the area from north to south today,  but it will have little effect other than switching winds back to the northeast.  Later tonight, however,  a weather system will begin to move in from the southwest….with increasing clouds and an increasing chance of rain spreading SW to NE,  especially late.  On Thursday a swath of cool rain moves through….followed by a chance of widely scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday  evening into Thursday night.   Not much threat of severe,  but a few heavy downpours do look possible with over an inch of rain possible.  By Friday we should be drying out again.

A weak cold front is forecast to move through the region on Saturday….but rain chances along this front currently look pretty low;  maybe some isolated showers.  Behind the front northwest flow will make for breezy and cooler conditions on Sunday,  followed by several days of dry and pleasant weather next week as we start the month of May.

