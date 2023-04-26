First Alert: Pleasant & dry ahead of chilly, soggy Thursday

(KFVS) - Today will be dry and pleasant before cooler air and rain arrives Thursday.

Skies will start off mostly sunny, but by the afternoon there will be more clouds.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Later tonight a system will move into the Heartland with increasing clouds and a chance of rain.

On Thursday, a swath of cool rain arrives, followed by a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening into Thursday night.

Severe storms are not expected, but there could be a few heavy downpours. Over an inch of rain is possible.

Afternoon highs will be around 60 degrees.

Friday is looking dry and mild with afternoon highs below average, but warmer than Thursday.

Models show a weak could front will move through the region on Saturday. Rain chances along the front appear to be low, but there could be some isolated showers.

Sunday is looking breezy and cooler.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

The month of May will start off dry and pleasant with more sunshine.

