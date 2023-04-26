Crews battle fire at Three Kings Public House in Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out at a building that houses Three Kings Public House and apartments in the Delmar Loop Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters believe it started in the Three Kings’ kitchen and spread to the apartments above. The units have void spaces between floors and roofs due to construction, firefighters said. allowing the fire to spread in those spaces. The roof of the kitchen collapsed. The portion of the fire that affected the apartments has been extinguished.

Crews are still on the scene, and officials say it will take them hours to get the fire entirely out due to the amount of rubble. Traffic on Delmar is being rerouted between Leland Ave and Eastgate Ave.

A University City firefighter suffered minor injuries when Three Kings’ ceiling collapsed. The firefighter did not need medical attention.

Three Kings sent News 4 the following statement about the fire:

“We at Three Kings Public House are heartbroken this morning because of the fire that broke out at our Delmar Loop restaurant location. Thankfully, no one was injured during the fire as this occurred in the early morning hours before we were open.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Three Kings Pub, our Loop location was our flagship restaurant that we opened in 2007 in the old Riddle’s Penultimate Cafe & Wine Bar space. Owners Derek Deaver, Derek Flieg, and Ryan Pinkston came up with the idea for Three Kings Public House. Many of you may have even seen our King Henry, Elvis “The King”, and King Kong mural that is displayed inside each of our locations.

We chose the Loop because of the eclectic, vibrant, and diverse nature of the area. Whether you were watching a movie at the Tivoli, shopping, studying for a Wash U exam, or simply checking out the sites, we have loved serving everyone. The Loop is our home, and we love it here. To our friends at Iron Age Tattoo, we are here to help however we can and we are sorry to see your business impacted as well.

Three Kings Public House will be back. We will be even better, and we will always be an active part of this amazing community in University City.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out and has asked us how they can help. We appreciate the support from the St. Louis community, and we will provide an update as soon as we have additional information.”

