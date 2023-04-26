Heartland Votes

St. Louis Blues, Cardinals Organist returns to Capaha Field

SEMO alum and longtime St. Louis Blues and Cardinals Organist Jeremy Boyer returned to Capaha...
SEMO alum and longtime St. Louis Blues and Cardinals Organist Jeremy Boyer returned to Capaha Field Tuesday night for the first time since 2007.(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO alum and longtime St. Louis Blues and Cardinals Organist Jeremy Boyer returned to Capaha Field Tuesday night for the first time since 2007.

Boyer performed at the the Redhawks home baseball game against rival Southern Illinois.

Boyer said he takes a lot of pride in representing SEMO at Cardinals and Blues games by wearing his Redhawks gear and mixing in the Southeast fight song.

Tuesday’s game marked the 93rd meeting between Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State.

