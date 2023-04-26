Heartland Votes

Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Sikeston, Mo.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday afternoon, April 25, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety received several reports of gun fire coming from Rotary Park in Sikeston, Mo.

According to a release from Sgt. Tyler Rowe with the dept., officers responded to the scene, and after further investigation, they discovered that an altercation between several individuals occurred at the park leaving one subject dead and another suffering from life threatening injuries.

The deceased is an 18-year-old male and the victim suffering from life threatening injuries is an 18-year-old female. The names of both victims are not being released at this time, and all individuals involved are not from the Sikeston area, according to the release.

Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating this incident with the assistance of the SEMO Major Case Squad.

