When, how you can see synchronous fireflies at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The highly-anticipated synchronous fireflies are making their summer return.
Synchronous firefly lottery
Synchronous firefly lottery(Great Smoky Mountains)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced when visitors will be able to view the highly-anticipated synchronous fireflies.

The viewing opportunity will run from June 4 through June 11. Visitors will be able to enter a lottery for vehicle reservations starting on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. The lottery closes on May 1 at 8 p.m.

Those interested will be able to apply through the recreation website.

A total of 960 vehicle reservations, 120 per night, will be issued through the lottery process. There are 160 more passes available this year than last year.

Those who enter the lottery will know if they have secured a reservation by May 11. Each reservation means that one car with a maximum of seven occupants will be able to visit the Elkmont viewing location.

GSMNP officials said that the number of daily reservations is based on parking capacity and the ability to accommodate a large number of people while having the least impact on the resources.

Applications will be able to enter two dates over the eight-day period that they are interested in and will be charged $1 for an application fee. Those who get in will automatically receive reservations only applicable for one day issued.

A $24 reservation fee will be charged to the credit card on file if someone gets in.

GSMNP officials said that reservations were non-refundable and non-transferable. There is also a limit of one lottery application per household per season.

During the viewing season, no one will be allowed to access Elkmont after 4 p.m. except for passenger vehicles with a reservation, registered campers staying at the Elkmont Campground or backcountry campers with a valid permit.

