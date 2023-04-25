Volunteers and organizers prepare for the third annual Muddy River Marathon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As runners prepare to return to the pavement this weekend, the organizers and volunteers of the third annual Muddy River Marathon are busy behind the scenes.

Putting together a race that stretches more than two dozen miles requires some serious work, with the help of around 200 volunteers.

Muddy River Marathon Co-Director Brandon Hahs said without volunteers, it’s not possible.

“With eight stations and intersections to have people, one person at some of the intersections in Cape isn’t always the best thing,” Hahs said. “We currently have all of our areas covered which is great, but we can always use more.”

Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to remind residents of some parking restrictions and road closures around the city.

“The parking is mainly going to be down at the casino where the racers start and it’s going to conclude at the pavilion downtown, so they can park at any of those areas that are accessible,” Newton said.

Hahs added that seeing the support of the community every year reminds him why they put on this event.

“Not only do we need the runners to show up and the volunteers, but we need cheerleaders, and this is a phenomenal event for Cape from an economic standpoint and just for a fun day,” Hahs said. “26.2 miles is a long time and they’re not the happiest people when they cross that line. They may have a smile on their face, but they can still use that encouragement.”

To volunteer at the Muddy River Marathon, go to Century Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during runners packet cleanup.

