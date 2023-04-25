Heartland Votes

Thousands without power in Perry County, Mo.

Citizens Electric Corporation is reporting power outages affecting customers in Perryville, Crosstown and Altenburg.(WALB)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Citizen Electric Corporation is reporting power outages affecting customers in Perryville, Crosstown and Altenburg.

According to the electric co-op’s Facebook page, crews are working to find what is causing the outages.

As of 8:45 a.m., Citizens Electric is reporting 3,033 customers in Perry County and 126 in Cape Girardeau County are without power in their coverage area:

