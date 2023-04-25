Sikeston DPS to use grant money for new equipment

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety will buy two new pieces of equipment with grant funding.

According to the city, Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said the department was recently awarded $35,793.75 through a Region Homeland Security Oversight Committee Grant.

The Sikeston City Council approved the purchase of the items during Monday’s meeting.

They’ll buy a Paratech Raker system, which is used during structural collapse to help stabilize exterior walls and keep them from collapsing.

According to the city, this is estimated to cos $31,590.50 and will come from Banner Fire Equipment.

The second item will be a portable, 2-ton air conditioning unit from Global Industrial for $4,203.25.

According to Wheetley, the unit would help keep teams cool and help pump fresh, cool air into a structure.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.