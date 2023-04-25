Heartland Votes

Sikeston DPS to use grant money for new equipment

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety will buy two new pieces of equipment with grant funding.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety will buy two new pieces of equipment with grant funding.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety will buy two new pieces of equipment with grant funding.

According to the city, Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said the department was recently awarded $35,793.75 through a Region Homeland Security Oversight Committee Grant.

The Sikeston City Council approved the purchase of the items during Monday’s meeting.

They’ll buy a Paratech Raker system, which is used during structural collapse to help stabilize exterior walls and keep them from collapsing.

According to the city, this is estimated to cos $31,590.50 and will come from Banner Fire Equipment.

The second item will be a portable, 2-ton air conditioning unit from Global Industrial for $4,203.25.

According to Wheetley, the unit would help keep teams cool and help pump fresh, cool air into a structure.

