Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff High School Academic Team wins district championship

Members of the Poplar Bluff Academic Team, (back row, from left) Jack Funke, Rachel Butler and...
Members of the Poplar Bluff Academic Team, (back row, from left) Jack Funke, Rachel Butler and Nick Howard and (front) Spencer Wilson and Emmalein Pendley, display their first place Scholar Bowl plaque.(Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff High School (PBHS) Varsity Academic Team is moving forward to compete after winning the district championship.

The team were named champions after defeating Lindbergh 400:360 in the final round of the Scholar Bowl Championship on Saturday, April 15, at Oakville High School.

The first place win has the PBHS Academic Team competing in the Class 6 Missouri State Tournament against Parkway West on Tuesday, at home.

“So good to see our team back on the Missouri State Tournament bracket,” posted coach Gail Karlish, the PBHS Science Department chairperson. “Congratulations to our very hard-working, never-gives-up PBHS Academic Team: the District 1, Class 6 champions!”

The PBHS Academic Team ended their regular season with a 28-1 record.

