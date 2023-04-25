Poplar Bluff High School Academic Team wins district championship

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff High School (PBHS) Varsity Academic Team is moving forward to compete after winning the district championship.

The team were named champions after defeating Lindbergh 400:360 in the final round of the Scholar Bowl Championship on Saturday, April 15, at Oakville High School.

The first place win has the PBHS Academic Team competing in the Class 6 Missouri State Tournament against Parkway West on Tuesday, at home.

“So good to see our team back on the Missouri State Tournament bracket,” posted coach Gail Karlish, the PBHS Science Department chairperson. “Congratulations to our very hard-working, never-gives-up PBHS Academic Team: the District 1, Class 6 champions!”

The PBHS Academic Team ended their regular season with a 28-1 record.

