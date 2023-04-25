Heartland Votes

Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck

Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that escaped from the Raymond Detention Center.(Special to WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police say that a pastor was killed while trying to provide aid to a man, believed to be an escaped detainee, who had wrecked a stolen motorcycle in Jackson.

According to Jackson police, at 7 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to “an unknown trouble” in the area of I-55 South Frontage Road and Old Byram Road.

Once on the scene, officers found a Black man lying face up in the road.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed the man, identified as 61-year-old Anthony Watts, pulled over on the side of the road to help a white man who appeared to have wrecked a motorcycle that he had stolen moments earlier.

Watts was the head pastor of St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in D’Lo, Mississippi. This confirmed Tuesday afternoon by the assistant pastor of the church.

The suspect shot Watts several times, police say, then stole his red Dodge Ram 1500 truck. The truck has tan trim and a Cowboys sticker on the front and the back.

“Please proceed with caution when approaching this vehicle,” police stated.

Police: Detainee kills man who was trying to give him aid after wreck
Police: Detainee kills man who was trying to give him aid after wreck(HCSD/WLBT)

Based on information gathered from investigators, the suspect who stole the motorcycle and the Dodge Ram fits the description of 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, one of the escapees from the Raymond Detention Center.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on I-55 in Terry. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The four detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center over the weekend did so by climbing through the roof of the jail.

Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes, 51, were discovered missing from the detention center early Sunday morning.

None of the escapees have been located as of Monday afternoon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 51, near Perry County Road 21, just south...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Perry County, Mo. identified
Southbound Interstate 57 reopened to traffic following a deadly crash Monday morning, April 24.
Southbound I-57 open to traffic between Anna & Lick Creek Rd. exits after deadly crash
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Garland Joseph Nelson. (Source: Caldwell County Detention Center)
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to murders of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Poplar Bluff Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday evening,...
2 injured in shooting in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

Deputies are investigating multiple reports of items stolen from vehicles in residential...
McCracken Co. deputies investigating multiple reports of thefts from vehicles
A man is accused of burglary and stealing a vehicle from a car dealership.
Man accused of burglary, stealing vehicle in Steele, Mo.
Carrier Mills man arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Carbondale
Carrier Mills man arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Carbondale
Garland Joseph Nelson. (Source: Caldwell County Detention Center)
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to murders of 2 Wisconsin brothers
A man was arrested in connection with a shots fired investigation.
Carrier Mills man arrested in connection with report of shots fired in Carbondale