Murphysboro to enhance downtown area with nearly $1.9 million grant

By Colin Baillie
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Murphysboro, Illinois is looking to enhance its downtown area, thanks to a nearly $1.9 million grant awarded by the State.

Community leaders said it’s going to help bring even more businesses to town.

“I think there’s a lot of good things going for Murphysboro, we’ve got a lot of momentum,” said Murphysboro property owner Shannon Green.

Green said he doesn’t believe that the momentum is going to stop.

“Obviously business owners, building owners have done a lot of work in the last several years and I think it’s shown in the amount of businesses that have come to Murphysboro--and this grant is going to allow us to put more beautification into the sidewalk area” Green added.

City leaders said the funding will be used for ADA compliant sidewalks and ramps, new crosswalks, street lighting and improving aesthetics on Walnut Street.

The Chair for Revitalize 62966 Committee Brooke Guthman believes these improvements will have an economic impact.

“This 1.8 million dollars will allow us to make significant improvements downtown to attract businesses and tourist to our town.” Guthman said.

According to a release from the city, this is the largest grant in history that Murphysboro has received for downtown improvements.

Green said the updated lighting will make things even safer for downtown Murphysboro.

“One of the things we’re hoping will be involved in this will be decorative street lights,” Green said. “So a lot of the overhead street lights you see now, they’re a little bit outdated and space quite a bit between. With more street lights--decorative street lights--it’s going to make it look really really nice.”

The downtown improvements should come over the next three years.

