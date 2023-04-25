Heartland Votes

McCracken Co. deputies investigating multiple reports of thefts from vehicles

Deputies are investigating multiple reports of items stolen from vehicles in residential...
Deputies are investigating multiple reports of items stolen from vehicles in residential neighborhoods in the Lone Oak area.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating multiple reports of thefts from vehicles in residential neighborhoods.

They said most of the incidents happened in the Lone Oak area.

According to deputies, multiple surveillance videos show a group of four to five people that appear to be younger males walking neighborhoods in the late overnight/early morning hours checking for unlocked vehicles.

On all of the videos, they say the group appears to be wearing dark-colored clothing, hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled up and facial coverings/surgical masks.

Deputies say, at this time, they have multiple reports of stolen money, electronics, credit/debit cards and other items.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says you should make the following things routine:

  • Remove valuables from vehicles
  • Lock vehicle doors
  • Close the garage door
  • Close and lock all exterior doors
  • Turn on an exterior light

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. You can also leave a tip via West Ky. Crime Stoppers by texting “WKY” and your tip to 8474111.

