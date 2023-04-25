Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Another nice day.....but more rain on the horizon....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another couple of dry and pleasant days before wet weather moves in Wednesday evening into Thursday.  For today, a cool morning with some high clouds will give way to a mostly sunny and mild afternoon.  Afternoon high temps should make about 65 to 70,  and winds will be pretty light so overall a nice day.  On Wednesday clouds will begin to increase and by Wednesday evening into Thursday, rain and maybe some embedded thundershowers will spread from SW to NE over the region.  Thursday is shaping up to be a cloudy, cool and wet day.   The severe storm threat will be very low,  but a few heavy downpours may develop in some areas.

The longer range continues to look a little unsettled and a bit cooler than average.  A brisk upper low will move through from west to east early in the weekend with showers and maybe a thunderstorm on Saturday,  followed by breezy and cool conditions on Sunday.  Another chance of rain may develop early next week as a frontal boundary stalls somewhere in the region.

