First Alert: More sunshine, slightly warmer with rainy pattern on the way

(KFVS) - Today is looking very nice with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

It will also be slightly warmer.

Afternoon highs should reach the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Clouds will start to increase Wednesday.

Rain and maybe some embedded thundershowers will move into the Heartland by Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Thursday is shaping up to be a cloudy, cool and rainy day.

The severe storm threat will be very low, but a few heavy downpours could develop in some locations.

Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s.

More unsettled weather and temperatures a bit cooler than average are expected in the long range forecast.

A brisk upper low will move into the Heartland early in the weekend with showers and maybe a thunderstorm on Saturday.

Sunday is looking breezy and cool.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Another chance of rain is possible early next week as a frontal boundary stalls somewhere in the region.

