Heartland Votes

Crash closes Irvin Cobb Dr. in Paducah

Irvin Cobb Drive, near Surplus City on Paducah’s south side, is closed because of a crash...
Irvin Cobb Drive, near Surplus City on Paducah’s south side, is closed because of a crash Tuesday morning.(Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Irvin Cobb Drive, near Surplus City on Paducah’s south side, is closed because of a crash Tuesday morning, April 25.

According to the Paducah Police Department, injuries are being reported.

There is not an estimated time when Irvin Cobb Dr. will be open to traffic.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

