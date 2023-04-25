Crash closes Irvin Cobb Dr. in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Irvin Cobb Drive, near Surplus City on Paducah’s south side, is closed because of a crash Tuesday morning, April 25.

According to the Paducah Police Department, injuries are being reported.

There is not an estimated time when Irvin Cobb Dr. will be open to traffic.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.