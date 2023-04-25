Heartland Votes

CITY SC faces off with Union Omaha in the U.S. Open Cup at CITYPARK

CITYPARK cloaked in red prior to the match against Minnesota United FC.(CITY SC)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will face off against Union Omaha in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup tonight at 7 p.m. in CITYPARK. A few tickets are still available on SeatGeek as of 3 p.m. Gates will open to the stadium at 5:30 p.m. The match will also be streamed on the Bleacher Report App and on the Bleacher Report Football YouTube channel.

The U.S. Open Cup is a knockout format tournament that any organized team affiliated with U.S. Soccer can play in.

Pre-game

Tonight’s match comes on the back of a hard-fought game Saturday night by CITY, where they tied the Colorado Rapids with the help of a stunning performance by goalkeeper Roman Bürki with a league-best 12 saves throughout the match.

CITY sits at the top of the MLS Western Conference with 19 points, while Union Omaha is in seventh place in the USL League One. The USL League One is the Division III league that is run by the United Soccer League.

A problem that was noted by the team following their tie with Colorado was that the front line not falling back to defend while they were up by one early in the first half.

“Yeah, me personally, I always want to win,” Bürki said about the tie with Colorado. “I feel empty, a little bit disappointed, because I think this team is not as good as we made them, Colorado. I think we missed a lot today when it comes to with the ball and against the ball. And I mean, if you’re up one-zero, you just have to fight for the win, you know. You have to go all in. You have to fight. We have to defend, and today not everybody was defending or not together. That’s the result, and that’s why I’m a little bit disappointed.”

