Heartland Votes

Carbondale announces annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program dates

The City of Carbondale is kicking off their annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program on...
The City of Carbondale is kicking off their annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program on Friday, May 5.((Source: City of Carbondale))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Are you working on some Spring cleaning projects and live in Carbondale? The city wants to help you get rid of some of your trash.

The City of Carbondale is kicking off their annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program on Friday, May 5.

The program allows residents of single-family homes up to and including 4-unit buildings to throw away household items and general rubbish.

The following items will not be collected:

  • Electronics: computers, computer accessories, televisions, television accessories, blue ray players, DVD players, MP3 players, iPod players and other such electronics
  • Tires, appliances and yard waste. These items can be disposed of by the city’s Landscape & Special Waste Sticker program.
  • Remodeling or construction debris. Residents or contractors must dispose of these items using private haulers.
  • Hazardous materials: paint, oil, gasoline, car batteries, pesticides and other chemicals.

Residents can place their items allowed by the program at the curbside on their trash collection day. Rubbish can be placed curbside no earlier than five days prior to the collection date and no later than 7 a.m. on the collection day.

The following is the collection schedule:

  • Monday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 5
  • Tuesday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 12
  • Wednesday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 19
  • Thursday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 26

The city urges residents not to block sidewalks, streets, ditches or drainage ways with the items.

For more information or questions, contact the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at 618-457-3275.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 51, near Perry County Road 21, just south...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Perry County, Mo. identified
Southbound Interstate 57 reopened to traffic following a deadly crash Monday morning, April 24.
Southbound I-57 open to traffic between Anna & Lick Creek Rd. exits after deadly crash
FILE - From left, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli gesture, during the...
‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Garland Joseph Nelson. (Source: Caldwell County Detention Center)
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to murders of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Poplar Bluff Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday evening,...
2 injured in shooting in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The City of Murphysboro, Illinois is looking to enhance its downtown area, thanks to a nearly...
Murphysboro to enhance downtown area with nearly $1.9 million grant
On Sunday, April 30, starting at noon, volunteers will join together at the courthouse square...
Spring clean-up in Arcadia Valley April 30