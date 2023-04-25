Carbondale announces annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program dates

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Are you working on some Spring cleaning projects and live in Carbondale? The city wants to help you get rid of some of your trash.

The City of Carbondale is kicking off their annual Residential Spring Clean-Up Program on Friday, May 5.

The program allows residents of single-family homes up to and including 4-unit buildings to throw away household items and general rubbish.

The following items will not be collected:

Electronics: computers, computer accessories, televisions, television accessories, blue ray players, DVD players, MP3 players, iPod players and other such electronics

Tires, appliances and yard waste. These items can be disposed of by the city’s Landscape & Special Waste Sticker program

Remodeling or construction debris. Residents or contractors must dispose of these items using private haulers.

Hazardous materials: paint, oil, gasoline, car batteries, pesticides and other chemicals.

Residents can place their items allowed by the program at the curbside on their trash collection day. Rubbish can be placed curbside no earlier than five days prior to the collection date and no later than 7 a.m. on the collection day.

The following is the collection schedule:

Monday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 5

Tuesday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 12

Wednesday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 19

Thursday’s City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, May 26

The city urges residents not to block sidewalks, streets, ditches or drainage ways with the items.

For more information or questions, contact the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at 618-457-3275.

