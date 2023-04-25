Blues fans paint the ice at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Blues fans have turned the ice at the Enterprise Center into a work of art.

This weekend, season ticketholders, along with their little ones, were invited to the team’s annual Paint the Ice event.

The team posted a timelapse showing what the hockey rink looked like after fans decorated the ice with drawings, messages and more.

All to commemorate the 2022-2023 season.

