Heartland Votes

Blues fans paint the ice at Enterprise Center
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Blues fans have turned the ice at the Enterprise Center into a work of art.

This weekend, season ticketholders, along with their little ones, were invited to the team’s annual Paint the Ice event.

The team posted a timelapse showing what the hockey rink looked like after fans decorated the ice with drawings, messages and more.

All to commemorate the 2022-2023 season.

