7-month-old dies in suspicious circumstances in Belleville

(WILX)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death of a 7-month-old child in Belleville, Illinois.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of Hillcrest Drive on April 21 for a 7-month-old boy who was not conscious or breathing. CPR was performed on the child until paramedics got to the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, April 23, an autopsy of the child was conducted, which determined that the death was suspicious, according to police. A household family member of the boy was taken into custody.

The Child Death Investigation Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

