Wrapping up Earth Day weekend

Carbondale, Ill. (KFVS) - With Earth Day Weekend finishing on Sunday, many people went to Carbondale for a celebration before the eco-based holiday ended.

On April 23, many people visited Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship to enjoy The Spring into Action Eco Fair. The celebration included activities for youth, and live music, but it was also aimed at adults.

Several booths were lined up to share information about what kind of outdoors projects were planned and how to be involved. They also included local environment speakers and groups to talk about climate issues.

Gene Basanta is one of the event organizers. He shared how he hopes the event will make a difference.

“Things that we can do as citizens to make a difference, and understanding the resources available to people and interested in climate action and for example solar power, that sort of thing,” said Basanta.

Daniel Mattingly owns Native Plant Nursery in Cambria. Mattingly said that for plants to stay healthy, we need to take care of those who pollinate them.

“We need all pollinators, whether it’s bees, wasps, flies, we need them all,” said Mattingly.

Basanta said he is unsure of when the next event will be, but those interested can call the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship at (618) 529-2439 to get more information.

