Woman seriously injured in UTV crash

An Ellsinore woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a UTV in Butler County on Sunday,...
An Ellsinore woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a UTV in Butler County on Sunday, April 23.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Ellsinore woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a UTV in Butler County on Sunday, April 23.

Emergency crews responded to the crash shortly after 12 p.m. on private property approximately 15 miles west of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old John A. Miller, of Poplar Bluff, was driving a 2021 Can Am when the UTV drove off into a ravine.

MSHP said Miller’s passenger, 22-year-old Mariah A. Pinnell, was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

Miller suffered moderate injuries. An officer took him to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment.

MSHP said Miller and Pinnell were wearing safety devices.

