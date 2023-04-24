Heartland Votes

Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion to visit White House

Justin Pearson, Gloria Johnson and Justin Jones raise their fists in solidarity at a rally to...
Justin Pearson, Gloria Johnson and Justin Jones raise their fists in solidarity at a rally to support of Pearson on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. A Shelby County Board of Commissioners committee approved a resolution Wednesday morning that clears the way for an afternoon vote by the full commission on whether Pearson will get his seat back. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday plans to welcome to the White House the three Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion for participating in gun control protests at their statehouse.

The episode has turned the lawmakers, known as the “Tennessee Three,” into Democratic heroes. Vice President Kamala Harris already visited Nashville earlier this month to show her support.

The statehouse protest took place days after the shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school where three children and three adults were killed. The three lawmakers — Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson — approached the front of the House chamber with a bullhorn as protesters filled the galleries.

The Republicans who control the Tennessee legislature called for their expulsion because they disrupted House proceedings. Pearson and Jones, both Black, were expelled, while Johnson was not.

Pearson and Jones were later reinstated on an interim basis by local officials, and they plan to run in a special election to finish their terms.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week that Biden was “proud” and “appreciative” to see the three state representatives calling for stronger gun restrictions, particularly a ban on so-called assault weapons.

During a phone call earlier this month, Biden thanked them “for speaking out and for standing their ground, and being very clear about what’s needed to protect their communities,” Jean-Pierre said.

A 2nd ousted Tennessee representative has been reappointed to his seat after expulsion. (CNN, WMC, WHBQ, WSMV, WTVF, TENNEESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY, MORE)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 50 residents gathered outside Hannibal High School for a prayer vigil in the days...
Vigil held for Mo. teen killed when alleged underaged driver crashed
On Saturday, April 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers from the Martin Police Department responded...
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn.
Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Northbound Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. between Perry County Road 917 and McBride Hill is...
Northbound Hwy. 51, near McBride, reopened to traffic in Perry County, Mo.
FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they...
White House to salute nation’s top teachers
Cape Girardeau Police were called to the 1100 block of Cousin Street to a report of a shots...
Cape Girardeau Police investigating shots fired with 1 victim
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart