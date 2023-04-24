Suspect dead in overnight officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County

WELDON SPRING, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Weldon Spring overnight Sunday into Monday.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. near Sidentop Road and Technology Drive, which is close to I-64 just west of the Boone Bridge. Police tell News 4 that officers conducted a traffic stop with a car that had two people inside. Five minutes into the traffic stop, someone inside the car then got out and tried to run. Police say there were able to apprehend the suspect, but the suspect then started resisting arrest and pulled out a gun. One of the officers then fired a shot, wounding the suspect, who later died at a hospital.

No officers were injured.

