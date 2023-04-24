Heartland Votes

Spring clean-up in Arcadia Valley April 30

By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, April 30, starting at noon, volunteers will join together at the courthouse square in Ironton, Missouri to pick up trash in the towns of Ironton, Pilot Knob and Arcadia, also known as Arcadia Valley.

According to a release from the Arcadia Valley Tourism Committee, the goal is to improve the cleanliness, beauty and safety of the community. The volunteers will focus on Main Street, around the historic courthouse square, along Highway 21 from Pilot Knob to Arcadia and on Highway 221 from the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site to the Pilot Knob Cemetery.

Volunteers will meet at the square at noon, where they will be divided into smaller groups to clean up different zones around the area, according to the release. Adult volunteers will also be cleaning up downed limbs around the parks and communities.

The event is being coordinated by the Arcadia Valley Tourism Committee and Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“This cleanup is important because we live in one of the most naturally beautiful areas of the state and it’s important that we enhance that beauty by keeping our streets and sidewalks free of trash,” said Chair of the Arcadia Valley Tourism Committee and Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce Board member Tiffany Ursch. “Plus, volunteering to beautify the community is a way to create meaningful change in our own backyard.”

Trash bags will be provided by MODOT and the City of Ironton and water for volunteers will be provided by Arcadia Valley Assembly of God.

