Deadly crash closes southbound I-57 between Anna & Lick Creek Rd. exits

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders are on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 57 in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near mile marker 34 on southbound I-57 on Monday morning, April 24.

I-57 between Anna and Lick Creek Road exits is closed because of the crash.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash involves a car and semi tractor-trailer.

ISP said at least one death is being reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Lick Creek Road exit.

No other information about the crash is being released at this time.

