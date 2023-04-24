Heartland Votes

Deadly crash closes southbound I-57 between Anna & Lick Creek Rd. exits

First responders are on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 57 in...
First responders are on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 57 in Union County.(Source: MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders are on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 57 in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near mile marker 34 on southbound I-57 on Monday morning, April 24.

I-57 between Anna and Lick Creek Road exits is closed because of the crash.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash involves a car and semi tractor-trailer.

ISP said at least one death is being reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Traffic is being diverted off at the Lick Creek Road exit.

No other information about the crash is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 50 residents gathered outside Hannibal High School for a prayer vigil in the days...
Vigil held for Mo. teen killed when alleged underaged driver crashed
On Saturday, April 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers from the Martin Police Department responded...
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn.
Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Northbound Highway 51 in Perry County, Missouri is closed between Perry County Road 917 and...
Crash closes northbound Hwy. 51 near CR 917 & McBride Hill in Perry County, Mo.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Traffic is moving again after a crash just before noon on Friday, April 21.
Several injured in crash at Hwy. 74, S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
An Illinois State Police squad car was sideswiped during a traffic stop north of Marion on...
Ill. State Police squad car sideswiped during traffic stop in Williamson Co.