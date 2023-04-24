Heartland Votes

Police: Florida DoorDash driver kidnapped, assaulted during delivery

Joseph Killins was arrested and charged, police said, after he was accused of kidnapping and...
Joseph Killins was arrested and charged, police said, after he was accused of kidnapping and assaulting a DoorDash driver.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Florida police arrested a 38-year-old man they say kidnapped and assaulted a DoorDash delivery driver.

Tampa Police say Joseph Killins was armed when he approached a DoorDash delivery driver while she was making a delivery last week.

He allegedly forced her to drive to a nearby apartment and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle.

Police say when Killins initially approached the driver, she had earphones in and was talking on the phone. Her family was able to track her because of that.

When they found her, police say Killins fired multiple times, hitting one person.

Killins reportedly ran away.

Both the driver and the shooting victim were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found and arrested Killins Friday night. He is charged with kidnapping and sexual battery.

DoorDash responded to the incident in a statement.

A spokesperson called the crime “heinous” and said the company is offering support to the woman.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 50 residents gathered outside Hannibal High School for a prayer vigil in the days...
Vigil held for Mo. teen killed when alleged underaged driver crashed
On Saturday, April 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers from the Martin Police Department responded...
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn.
Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends mourn woman killed in rock attack
Illinois State Police troopers were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a...
ISP investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian in Pulaski County, Ill.
Alexa Bartell died after a large rock was thrown at her car, police said. A memorial has grown...
Friends remember woman killed in rock attack
Northbound Highway 51 in Perry County, Missouri is closed between Perry County Road 917 and...
Crash closes northbound Hwy. 51 near CR 917 & McBride Hill in Perry County, Mo.