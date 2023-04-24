Heartland Votes

People gather to audition for Vintage Now Fashion Show

People from all over gathered in Cape Girardeau to show of their best runway looks in hope of being part of this year’s Vintage Now Fashion Show.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People from all over gathered in Cape Girardeau to show of their best runway looks in hope of being part of this year's Vintage Now Fashion Show.

More than 130 volunteers gathered in Cape Girardeau on April 23. The volunteers came to offer their time and their talents, either as a model or any other roles that needed filling. Jeanne Muckerman, a spokesperson for Vintage Now, said there was plenty of talent at the auditions.

“Folks who are here interested in taking some part in our show rather that is as a model as a dancer, preforming cast‚ volunteer, sponsor, we’ve got all kinds of folks who are interested in taking part of the work that’s happening at the Safe House,” said Muckerman.

Jessica Hill is the Executive Director with the Safe House of Southeast Missouri. Hill said they have worked with Vintage now for over a decade.

“Vintage Now is the biggest, by far, fundraiser that the Safe House has every year. We have been a beneficiary of it now for 14 years and we are just so grateful to everyone who is involved,” said Hill.

The theme for this year’s show is Imagination Ode to the Arts. The show is set to take place at the Show Me Center on October 21.

