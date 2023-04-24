Heartland Votes

One person arrested after cell phone sale ends in gunfire

By Chris Carter
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department arrested one person after an incident where shots were fired during the sale of a cell phone.

According to the department’s public information specialist, a husband and wife went to the Valero Gas Station on the 1700 block of West Nettleton to sell a cell phone to another man around 5:00 p.m. Monday.

While the husband was meeting with the seller outside of the vehicle, the department said the suspect jumped into the car with the wife inside and took off. The department said the husband began firing at the suspect as he took off.

The suspect eventually stopped near Annie Camp Junior High School and let the woman out of the car before taking off west on Nettleton Avenue, the department told Region 8 News.

The husband and wife were not hurt.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

