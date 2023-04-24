Missouri Show-Me Green sales tax holiday ends Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you haven’t taken advantage of Missouri’s Show-Me Green sales tax holiday yet, you’re running out of time to do so.

The holiday exempts Energy-Star-rated appliances from state and local taxes, saving consumers money on their purchases.

The holiday includes a variety of appliances, including refrigerators, washers, dryers, and more, according to Amy Lugar, sales manager for Metro Appliances & More.

“Any E-Star appliance, so that would be washers, refrigerators, dishwashers, dryers,” said Lugar. “They do have to be E-Star certified, which most of the appliances are at this point in time.”

This year is unique for the sales tax holiday because it requires local governments to participate, according to Drew Douglas, Director of Communications for the city of Nixa.

“So this is a state sales tax holiday, and it’s been in place since 2009, every year they would do this,” said Douglas. “Now the state law has changed, so this year, all the local taxing districts automatically are participating.”

Lugar encourages people to get out and celebrate the holiday because it’s a great way to save a little extra money on your needed appliances while being healthier for energy consumption.

“You’re going to save 8.1%,” said Lugar. “And that’s a pretty big saving on appliances.”

Not only does the sales tax holiday save you money now, but it can also save you money on your utilities in the future, according to Douglas.

“One of the main things people can do to try and save money on their utility bill is have more energy-efficient appliances,” said Douglas. “So if you go out during this sales tax holiday to get some more efficient appliances, that’s one way that can really help you save money in the long run on your utility bill.”

For a complete list of appliances that are exempt from taxes, visit here. Again, the holiday only goes through April 25.

