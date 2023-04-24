Marion, Ill. man accused of choking another man at truck stop

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois man is accused of choking another man at a Metropolis truck stop.

Clarence R. Leonard, 40, of Marion, as arrested for aggravated battery.

According to Metropolis police, they were called to a disturbance at Acee’s Truck Stop.

Officers met with the victim who told them a man, later identified as Leonard, had attacked him and choked him “to the point of restricting his airway.”

Police say video surveillance confirmed he attacked the victim for no reason.

A Massac County deputy was in the area and was able to stop the vehicle Leonard was in. He was arrested and taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

