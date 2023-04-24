Heartland Votes

Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart

A woman told police she found the man standing next to a child in the aisle with his hand down his pants.
Pic of Walmart store (Source: KAIT-TV)
Pic of Walmart store (Source: KAIT-TV)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly tried to take a child and then was found masturbating near another child in the aisle of a Walmart south of Nashville.

According to the arrest report, the manager of the Walmart at 5824 Nolensville Pike alerted officers to reports of an attempted kidnapping in progress. The officer spoke with a mother who said a man lunged at her 1-year-old and was also seen standing next to the child with his hand in his pants. The mother believed the man was masturbating.

Officers searched the store and found the man, 30-year-old Jairo Castro-Lara, in the shoe aisle and he was identified by the victims. Video surveillance was not available for the aisle where the alleged incidents happened, but did place Castro-Lara in the area at the time in question, according to the report.

Castro-Lara was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping and two counts of indecent exposure to a minor. He remains in custody on a $257,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 50 residents gathered outside Hannibal High School for a prayer vigil in the days...
Vigil held for Mo. teen killed when alleged underaged driver crashed
On Saturday, April 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers from the Martin Police Department responded...
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Martin, Tenn.
Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
Police investigating shots fired incident on S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A domestic assault call leads to the arrest of a man in Caruthersville.
Man accused of holding knife to woman’s neck arrested
Officers were called at 1:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stabbing...
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing investigation in Caruthersville, Mo.
I-44 closed due to multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck
3 officers injured in multi-vehicle accident involving police cars, semi-truck; driver arrested on suspicion of DWI
An Ellsinore woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a UTV in Butler County on Sunday,...
Woman seriously injured in UTV crash
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing investigation in Caruthersville, Mo.
Woman arrested in connection with stabbing investigation in Caruthersville, Mo.